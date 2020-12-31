Ciara is turning the ski slopes into her runway on vacation with Vanessa Bryant

Ciara, you had us at Moncler. During her holiday family vacation with Vanessa Bryant and their children, the Level Up singer has been turning the ski slopes into her runway, bringing high-fashion look after look to the snow. And we’re loving it.

MORE: Vanessa Bryant's fans gush 'Kobe would be so proud' as she shares snow baby pics

The songstress first turned our heads when she popped up on Instagram in an off-white Moncler Maures down jacket, white ski goggles, black pants, and knee-high furry snow boots. “Let it snow,” she captioned the video of herself standing in the snow as snowflakes fell around her. The jacket, which has a whopping $1,690 price tag, has already sold out, but we found a similar Moncler jacket for less below.

Ciara goes skiing for the first time in a Moncler down jacket

Moncler Moka hooded jacket, $1,395, Net-a-Porter

Herno Laminar Down Coat, $626.25, Bloomingdales

Ciara went on to share a selfie on Instagram standing in the same look with Vanessa, captioning it, “The slopes ain’t ready,” before adding that it was her first time skiing. “The very 1st time I skied. So much fun. Figuring it all out! heading to the slopes,” she wrote. Quite frankly, if you’re going to hit the slopes for the first time, this is how it should be done.

RELATED: Ciara shares a look inside her children's amazing bedrooms as she prepares for baby number 3

She didn’t stop there, though. The busy mom of three stuck a pose as she showed off her next winter-perfect monochromatic look - a black puffer jacket paired with black ski goggles, black gloves, and a black jumpsuit tucked into her black snow boots.

Ciara wearing the perfect monochromatic ski look

Next, she rocked an iridescent and black puffer jacket with mirrored snow goggles and black pants as she took a break from playing in the snow with her kids, Future, six, and Sienna, three, and continued to practice skiing.

Ciara turning heads in an iridescent ski jacket and mirrored snow goggles

Ciara has been enjoying a few days away with Vanessa and her children, and they both have shared several snaps of their time together. In one of Vanessa's posts, she showed her daughter Bianka, four, and "auntie" Ciara enjoying a snow tube ride down a snowy hill. "B.B. and auntie C", she captioned it. And yes, Ciara was still giving a look in her iridescent jacket.

At this point, Ciara and Julianne Hough should pen a skiing style guide. Just call this a holiday slaycation - and more style inspo for the winter wardrobe of our dreams.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.