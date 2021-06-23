Julianne Hough turns heads in string bikini for 'heavenly' dip with unexpected guests We were not prepared for this!

Julianne Hough had everything she needed for a heavenly nighttime swim on Tuesday - including some very cute, but rather unexpected guests.

The DWTS alum looked stunning in a string bikini as she sat poolside for photos she shared on Instagram Stories.

MORE: Julianne Hough played golf in a look you would never expect

While Julianne showed off her impressive dancer's physique in a tiny two-piece, her friends pretty much stole the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough performs daring waterfall stunt in Costa Rica

An adorable, fluffy black and white puppy was sat on the star's legs and she had a green parrot perched on her shoulder.

Rather than being freaked out by the situation, Julianne admitted: "Give me all the animals," before adding: "I’m in heaven."

MORE: Julianne Hough stuns in unexpected sleepwear you'll want too

SEE: Julianne Hough looks like a mermaid with waist-length hair

She certainly looked to be on cloud nine with her furry friends as they lounged casually next to the beautifully lit swimming pool.

Julianne's friends were of the furry variety

Just last week, Julianne had some very different poolside companions, in the form of two of her sisters, Marabeth and Sharee, and their mum, Mariann too.

The star shared a photo of them all rocking swimwear as they soaked up the summer weather and fans found it difficult to tell them apart.

MORE: Julianne Hough stuns fans with beautiful red and white bikini

SEE: Julianne Hough gives underwear-clad tour of incredible Hollywood Hills home

They were all toned, tanned and healthy and appeared to be having the best time.

Julianne soaked up the sun with her sisters and mum

All three of the sisters are sporty. Sharee is a flight attendant, dance and fitness instructor, while Marabeth is a real estate agent with a passion for dancing too.

They have another sister, Katherine, who wasn’t able to join them but their brother, Derek Hough, lives in Los Angeles and regularly checks in on Julianne.

Just recently they posted a fun snapshot together in which they were pulling some silly faces and she wrote: "We have absolutely no fun when we are together. #siblings Tag your siblings and share what you love most about them!"

It’s not just the brother and sisters who are close either. Julianne adores her mother and even bought her a house for Mother’s Day last year.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.