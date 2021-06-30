Kate Hudson's appearance in pretty summer swimsuit gets fans talking The mum-of-three works hard to stay in shape

Kate Hudson hung up her workout gear for a sizzling summer look during her Greek getaway - and her social media followers loved it.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star oozed vacation glamour in a pretty swimsuit which fans fell in love with.

Kate teamed the pale, blue and white one-piece with a midi skirt and a straw hat too.

She posted the photo on the scenic streets of Greece on Instagram sparking quite the reaction.

The mum-of-three captioned the sunset post with a simple sunshine emoji and her fans bombarded her with compliments.

"Obsessed with this look," wrote one, while another added: "Looking lovely," and a third said: "A true beauty."

Kate's fans loved her laid back summer look

Kate, 42, is holidaying with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and her three children, Rani, two, Bingham, nine, and Ryder, 17. She's also been joined by her mum, Goldie Hawn and partner, Kurt Russell.

The family are loving their time away from LA and Kate was made even happier with the arrival of her oldest son.

She excitedly updated fans with the news that her teenager had finally arrived on Instagram.

The actress wrote: "Look who just got here," along with the hashtag, "familycomplete" and Ryder’s Instagram name too. In the photo, Kate was relaxing with Ryder who is so grown up.

Kate's oldest son looks so grown up

Her fans commented: "Now all your babies are with you!!! Handsome young man have fun," while another added: "Nothing better. All together."

Others were confused, however, as they didn't recognise her teenage son. "Who's that?" asked a social media follower, as a second exclaimed: "Whoaaaaa! Not a lil kid anymore."

The actress didn’t reveal why Ryder’s arrival was delayed, but it looks like he's turned up in plenty of time to still enjoy all their vacation antics.

They have been having the most incredible time away from Los Angeles with boat rides, cliff jumping and beach trips on the agenda.

