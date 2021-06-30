Ginger Zee shows off her toned legs as she poses in the sand The GMA star looked amazing

Ginger Zee is back in her home state of Michigan - and it suits her! The Good Morning America meteorologist posed for a photo in some show-stopping scenery, but she almost eclipsed her surroundings.

Ginger looked stunning in a striped top which she'd teamed with a pair of white, short shorts. Her legs looked toned and tanned as she stood barefoot in the sand.

She captioned the post: "Not a set for a future Star Wars film… not the desert… just one of the many gems you’ll find in Michigan (Silver Lake Dunes)! Can’t wait to share my great state with everyone on @goodmorningamerica Wednesday!"

Her fans bombarded her with comments and wrote: "Best place ever. My grandpa and I go every year... except last year. Best views and ride," and another added: "I love walking on that sand. It's so beautiful there."

Many of her social media followers referenced her appearance and said: "Ginger you look stunning," and, "cutie patootie."

Ginger lives in New York now but was back in Michigan for her work.

Ginger was back in her home state of Michigan

The much-loved weatherwoman - whose full name is Ginger Renee Zuidgeest - was born in California but raised in Michigan.

Her Dutch parents split when she and her brother were younger and both went on to meet and marry other people.

When it comes to her own relationship, she has a very happy home life with her husband, Ben Aaron, and their two young sons, Miles and Adrian.

Ginger is a proud mum-of-two

She certainly has her hands full as a busy working mum, juggling family life and a successful career, but she wouldn't change it for the world.

Ginger's said it's the best thing to ever happen to her and while it "messes with your mind" a little, being a parent is an absolute gift.

