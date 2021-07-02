Sofia Vergara shakes it up in unexpected dress for date night with Joe Manganiello It's hard to not look good when you're Sofia Vergara, though

Sofia Vergara is a constant name that pops up when you're talking about celebrity-style statements. And she just keeps setting the bar higher for herself each time.

But her latest post shows off a look that, while in the same usual vein of glamour, is a different Sofia that we didn't necessarily expect to see.

The Modern Family actress stunned in a floor-length flowy dress, one that departs from her usual figure-hugging ensembles that show off her curves.

Still, she managed to look absolutely gorgeous in the white gown, which would be perfect for a breezy day at the beach with colorful seashells printed all over it. "Back to Chipi!!!" she captioned the photo set alongside some seafood emojis.

The actress wore the dress for date night with her husband, Joe Manganiello, and her dog, Bubbles, who looked as happy as could be trying to wriggle out of Joe's arms.

The AGT judge's date night look certainly was a new and chic direction for her

Fans were falling in love with her look, filling the comments section with heart emojis and various exclamations of "gorgeous!" and "beautiful!" with many complimenting the dress as well. A few even noticed Bubbles and thought that he was stealing the show in the group shot.

Sofia has been delighting viewers with one stunning look after another from her stint as a judge on America's Got Talent.

Sofia's outfits for the show have been big hits

Last week, she wore a blue sequined one-shoulder gown that wowed audiences and helped her look especially good while she was being pranked by Simon Cowell.

She also wore a strapless bright red dress with silver metallic detailing that continued to push the mark for her and fit well with her role as the more enthusiastic and optimistic judge on the panel.

