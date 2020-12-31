Sofia Vergara breaks Instagram in outrageous New Year's Eve post The Modern Family star had a very NSFW message for 2020

Sofia Vergara did not have to use her words when she gave a goodbye salute to 2020 in an epic Instagram post that we can all relate to.

The Modern Family star took to the social media platform and shared a stunning snap of herself- but what really stunned was the one finger gesture she gave the camera in the cheeky, and completely perfect photo that summed up pretty much everyone's year.

In the snap, Sofia's giant engagement ring sparkles on her left hand, which helped draw the attention to the one-finger salute she is using to bid this past year adieu.

SEE: Sofia Vergara displays incredible curves in beach dress

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara stuns in strapless beach dress ahead of New Year's Eve

Sofia captioned the post "Adios 2020" with three party horn emojis. Fans appreciation of the post's sentiment poured in with one writing "this is going to break Instagram," while another wrote: "looks like a common salute to say goodbye to 2020".

The sensational star has been spending her last days of this fairly interminable year somewhere tropical, and has also recently shared a bikini snap that helps brighten the end of a fairly dark 2020.

MORE: Sofia Vergara delights fans with Modern Family reunion news

MORE: Sofia Vergara wows with sensational throwback bikini video - and she’s a blonde!

Sofia Vergara shared her salute and this stunnig shot, closing out 2020

In that snap, the 48 year old looks half her age, as she is holding up her little pup in a tiny black bikini in a hammock and wearing an oversized straw hat. Her bottoms appear to be of the string variety.

She captioned that post "Bubbles" with several sweet heart emojis.

The star has been spending her last days of 2020 with her husband Joe Manganiello and is celebrating his 44th birthday on December 28th in style at the idyllic "Casa Chipi Chipi", her private beach house believed to be in the middle of the Caribbean and only accessible via seaplane.

The Colombian-American star has been serving up some sizzling looks over the Christmas period, including the pretty dress she rocked for Joe's birthday meal.

Sofia has been celebrating husband Joe Manganiello's birthday this week

Sofia looked ladylike in an elegant white sundress with a blue floral print, adding some extra glamour to the look thanks to a slick of scarlet lipstick.

It wasn't just her outfit that delighted fans since she also treated Joe to a decadent birthday cake - completely with a lifelike replica of their dog Bubbles!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.