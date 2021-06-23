Sofia Vergara turns heads in more than one statement look as AGT competition heats up The star stunned on America’s Got Talent Tuesday night

Sofia Vergara loves to make a style statement whether she’s on the red carpet or enjoying a picnic in her backyard, so it’s no surprise that she keeps wearing head-turning ensembles on America’s Got Talent too.

The Modern Family star has been captivating fans with her various fashion looks on the competition so far, and on Tuesday's episode, she was seen wearing a number of her best statement pieces from the show so far.

Once again, the Bottom of the 9th actress wowed in her striking blue sequined gown as she was pranked by Simon Cowell. It's not the first time that Sofia has showcased the midi version of the Pamella Roland Sequin Sash one-shoulder gown - but she looked just as spectacular nonetheless.

Sofia looked incredible last week in a Pamella Roland sequin sash one-shoulder gown

During Tuesday's show, Sofia was also seen wearing her strapless red dress with metallic silver detailing and an asymmetric hem. The stylish ensemble has been a hit with followers on social media too.

Sofia's various fashion looks on Tuesday's show

Sofia wore another amazing look on the show the week before too - and looked gorgeous when she hit the stage in a strapless navy dress topped with intricate silver leaf embroidery and pearls. She accessorized the look with a set of diamond necklaces.

Beauty-wise, Sofia's long brunette hair was styled in loose waves, and she opted for a bold makeup look with a smokey eye and hot pink lipstick.

Sofia dazzled in an embroidered strapless navy dress

Sofia is one of the four judges on AGT, alongside Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel.

The show kicked off at the beginning of the month and Simon returned to the judges' table after missing the second half of the last season due to injury.

We’re happy to see them all back - and Sofia continuing to show off her style.

