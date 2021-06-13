Sofia Vergara twinning with her dog is the cutest thing you’ll see today

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Sofia Vergara just took her summer style up a notch - and we’re obsessed.

The Modern Family star enjoyed a sunny day on her patio wearing a printed dress from her Sofia Jeans collection...and her pup Bubbles had a matching one on too.

Sofia and her pup's matching looks are too adorable!

In an adorable post that Sofia shared on Instagram over the weekend, she could be seen lounging barefoot on a plush daybed topped with geometric printed pillows as Bubbles sat by her side in the look.

The fashionista also shared a photo where she could be seen striking a pose in another summer dress from her collection that she paired with layered matching necklaces. Bubbles went au naturel for that snap and could be seen at her side with no dress on at all.

"Poor Bubbles only has one matching outfit! Is this why she hates me??! #sofiajeans," she captioned the post.

We loved Sofia’s dresses and tracked them down at Walmart. One of them (the twinning dress) is from Sofia’s Mommy and Me collection, so you can grab that look for yourself and your little one. We’ll keep our fingers crossed that her clothing line for dogs is on the way.

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Mommy and Me Dress, $40, Walmart

The America’s Got Talent host’s matching look comes complete with figure-flattering ruffled detailing and a vibrant summer print.

Needless to say, fans swooned over the duo’s matching looks. "This picture made my day," one wrote. "So cute!", another added, while an additional follower chimed in: "Sofia, your style is the best!"

This is just the latest time that Sofia has rocked a look from her collection on social media. She also kicked off the unofficial start of summer in the best way last month with rosé and a breezy, figure-flattering dress.

Sofia gave us total summer vibes with this poolside snap

The Bottom of the 9th star stunned in two posts she shared over Memorial Day weekend that showed her kicking back by her swimming pool on a sunny day wearing an off-the-shoulder dress from her collection.

As Sofia sat poolside, she sipped Miraval Rosé (you can get it delivered right to your door on Drizly) and made sure to have her Heliocare Sunscreen right by her side.

Everything about it gave us total summer vibes - and her latest look did too.

