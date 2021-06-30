Sofia Vergara dazzles in the dreamiest look - and fans can’t stop swooning She looks amazing!

Sofia Vergara’s America’s Got Talent fashion show keeps pushing on, and she was back on Tuesday night with another sensational look.

In usual Sofia fashion, the Modern Family star packed on the glitz and glam in a number of outfits throughout the night - including a strapless bodice top emblazoned with intricate leaf details and pearls, which she teamed with a pair of skinny jeans and black stilettos.

The star's glam squad completed her look with a red lip and natural makeup, while her long brunette hair was styled in loose waves.

Fans went wild over the look when she shared it on social media, with many commenting with fire emojis, while another wrote: "You look gorgeous!"

Sofia Vergara looked incredible in her latest AGT outfit

The Modern Family star has been captivating fans with her various fashion looks on the competition so far, and on last Tuesday's episode, she was seen wearing a number of her best statement pieces from the show so far.

Once again, the Bottom of the 9th actress wowed in her striking blue sequined gown as she was pranked by Simon Cowell. It's not the first time that Sofia has showcased the midi version of the Pamella Roland Sequin Sash one-shoulder gown - but she looked just as spectacular nonetheless.

Sofia was also seen wearing her strapless red dress with metallic silver detailing and an asymmetric hem from a previous show. The stylish ensemble has been a hit with followers on social media too.

Sofia wore two looks last week, including this red dress

Sofia wowed with her ensemble on the show the week before too - and looked gorgeous when she hit the stage in a strapless navy dress topped with intricate silver leaf embroidery and pearls. She accessorized the look with a set of diamond necklaces.

