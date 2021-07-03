Gary Lineker sparks huge fan response as he pays tribute to his 'doyen' Fans loved Gary's words

Gary Lineker has been fronting the coverage of the Euros 2020 for the BBC, and on Saturday night, he'll be there again ahead of England's quarter-final match against Ukraine.

Ahead of the match, sporting presenter Des Lynam wrote an incredibly complimentary column about the sportscaster, praising him for his "pithy openings" and the way he and fellow presenters handled the coverage.

Gary was moved by Des' words, and extended a heartfelt tribute to a man that he considered to be an idol.

Alongside a picture of the column, the former footballer wrote: "Thanks Des. Was lucky to have spent time alongside you and learn from the doyen of presenters."

And fans were equally as moved by Gary's tribute, and they took to the comments en masse to praise the presenter.

"Legend," one wrote, while a second added: "Definitely feels like you BBC guys are having a lot more fun."

And several other fans hoped Gary and Des could unite to provide commentary for the tournament's final.

Gary and Des had a lot of warm words for each other

One said: "Brilliant gary! You and des for the final maybe??" while another posted: "You should bring back Des as a guest for the final."

Gary has been travelling all over Europe to provide coverage, but before he left, he was treated to a cooked lunch by his son George, 29.

"Decent bit of lunch with the old man before he's shipped off to the Euro's. Go well Gaz – it's coming home," he wrote.

Whilst the picture only showed the pair, George revealed in the comments section that the plate, which he cooked himself, was shared amongst five people, possibly with his other three brothers, Harry, 27, Tobias, 25, and Angus, 23.

Gary is very close to his children, and back in April 2019 he recalled the devastating moment George was given just one night left to live when he battled a rare form of leukaemia as a baby.

Gary had a dinner with his sons before heading off to provide Euros coverage

George was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia after Gary and ex-wife Michelle noticed a lump on their young son's head.

The 60-year-old spoke about the heartbreaking time on BLANK podcast with Jon Daly and Giles Pale-Phillips, telling them: "I could cope with it while he was ill. I could cope with it while I felt there was hope.

"But there was a couple of times when they told us, they said, 'Honestly, we've got to warn you that we will be quite surprised if he makes it through the night.'"

