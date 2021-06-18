Gary Lineker reveals expensive travel plans and opens up about his new 'love' for healthy cooking The former footballer spoke exclusively to HELLO!

Gary Lineker made headlines recently when he announced he was stepping down as host of BT Sport's Champions League coverage after six years – a decision he didn't "take lightly," he has revealed exclusively to HELLO!

The new brand ambassador for Vision Express confessed that the pandemic has made him prioritise what's important in life, and top of the list is spending more time with his four sons: George, 29, Harry, 27, Tobias, 25, and Angus, 23.

"My decision to quit BT Sports after six years was something I didn't take lightly. With lots of time to think about what's most important in lockdown, spending time with family is what means most to me now, so not taking on as much in my professional life and freeing up time to see my kids is something I'll do more of in the future for sure," he explained.

When Gary released a statement announcing his departure from the channel, he revealed his plans to hit the road to support Leicester City at their European matches, one of his biggest splurges this year.

Gary has spoken about his future plans following his departure from BT Sports

Referencing his plans, he said: "It's important to spoil yourself every once in a while if you're able to, and for me, that means taking time out to spend time with my family, or on my passions.

"I've made no secret of my ambition to follow Leicester City on their European travels next season and I hope to be able to take my four sons with me on this adventure – which I know won't be cheap!"

The former footballer is incredibly close to his four children, who he confessed have had a "huge influence" in his life – especially his eldest George who introduced him to skinny jeans. "And I haven't looked back since," admits Gary.

The star says his youthful appearance is down to good genes

And not only did lockdown help Gary clear his mind, it also made him discover new loves – mainly one for healthy cooking.

Of his youthful appearance at the age of 60, Gary admits to HELLO!: "I am passionate about fitness and wellbeing, which I think is very important for physical and mental health. Particularly in lockdown, I have also found a love for healthy cooking.

"My signature dish is gambas al ajillo – prawns in garlic, something I fell in love with during my time playing for Barcelona."

