Gary Lineker's incredible garden has to be seen to be believed The BBC pundit has an enormous outdoor space

Gary Lineker is a busy man right now, giving football fans all the updates on the Euros 2020 tournament on the BBC. When he's not discussing all things football, the star enjoys a relaxed lifestyle at his home in Barnes, London.

The 60-yea-old star previously gave fans a look at the enormous garden at his private home, sharing a photograph last year of his beautiful outdoor space.

Gary's spacious lawn area boasts towering trees at either side and the end of the garden. In one corner, there is a seating area marked by a curved green bush and a fire pit that sits in the middle, while a small wooden pergola has an additional seating area beneath it.

His four sons George, Harry, Tobias and Angus split their time between their mother and father's houses, after Gary and his now ex-wife Michelle Cockayne divorced.

Gary Lineker's garden

The football star has shared more glimpses inside of his property than usual since the coronavirus pandemic began. In April last year, he transformed his living room into a makeshift TV studio for him to work from during lockdown.

Gary Lineker's living room

It revealed high ceilings, wooden floors and cream walls, and a large cobalt blue velvet sofa. For lighting, he has two lights mounted on the walls as metallic gold leafs, a navy blue table lamp and a large chandelier. Gary also has a selection of camera and lighting equipment to film with.

"Front room is now a studio for the duration of this lockdown… However long that is!" he captioned the post.

Gary Lineker's TV

More recently, he also revealed the opposite side of his living room, complete with a mammoth TV screen taking up almost an entire wall.

His fans were quick to pick up on the size. "That's not a telly, that's the local Odeon screen," one quipped. "You got a lounge for that telly?" another joked, while a third added: "How big is that TV?"

