Carrie Hope Fletcher talks Cinderella and how brother Tom Fletcher protected her during childhood The Cinderella star spoke exclusively to HELLO!

In an exclusive new interview and photoshoot with HELLO!, the actress and singer Carrie Hope Fletcher, who is taking the West End by storm in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical Cinderella, reveals why the unique take on the classic rags-to-riches story at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre is one she can relate to and reverses the belief that you have to change your appearance to be loved.

In the past Carrie has been subjected to cruel comments about her figure, once being told she should cover up her arms on stage “because they’re really not doing you any favours,” and trolled on social media by a girl who told her she had ‘fat legs’.

Carrie Hope Fletcher opened up about her role in Cinderella

“I’ve grown a thick skin,” she tells HELLO!. “My motto is you should never take criticism from people you would never go to for advice.”

She adds: “When Cinderella tries to look different to make the prince love her, it doesn’t work. He loves her for who she is in the first place. That’s a wonderful message for young girls.”

Carrie’s Cinderella wears black dresses, Doc Martens and black nail polish, and “rejects that you have to look a certain way to be loved – and so do I.”

She was also bullied at school, and she tells how her brother, McFly’s Tom Fletcher paid for her to attend a private college with a performing arts centre.

Carrie Hope Fletcher plays the lead role in Cinderella in the West End

“Tom was protective and wanted to get me into a happier environment.”

Of working with Andrew Lloyd Webber, the 28-year-old tells HELLO!: “Andrew is humble and kind and full of fascinating stories. I couldn’t believe it when I went to his house and he stood there with a kettle asking if I’d like a cup of tea. Throughout the pandemic he’s said, ‘We’re getting this show on the road come hell or high water.’ Now we have.”

Carrie with Andrew Lloyd Webber

Off stage her real-life prince is her boyfriend Oliver Ormson, who is to play Prince Hans in the West End musical Frozen.

The couple met on a 2017 tour of The Addams Family and moved in together just before lockdown. Now, it seems Carrie has Hollywood at her feet.

Mia Farrow and Russell Crowe both tweeted praise after watching clips from Cinderella. “When Russell tweeted my name I thought: ‘I’ll take that, thank you,’” she laughs.

“I’m absolutely overjoyed and living my best life.”

