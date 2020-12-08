Tom Fletcher unveils incredible new tattoo tribute to Giovanna and children The couple have been married since 2012

Tom Fletcher has unveiled a brand new tattoo on his forearm. The McFly musician decided to add to his inkings following wife Giovanna Fletcher's recent win on I'm A Celebrity, and opted for an intricate design that paid tribute to his spouse and their three sons.

Tom, 35, proudly shared a snapshot of his new tattoo – a large triceratops. In his caption, he explained the meaning behind the design.

"Rawr! Today was the first day I've had to myself since @mrsgifletcher went to Wales over a month ago so I visited the incredibly talented and lovely @nouvellerita for a little me time," he began.

"I've wanted a dinosaur for a while so with 'tri' obviously meaning three and us having three kids, a triceratops with its three horns felt right (plus Gi's @imacelebrity number was 03 too!). So, here she is, ready to give me the strength of a dinosaur...or maybe just look super awesome.

Tom Fletcher unveiled his intricate new tattoo on Instagram

"Thanks @nouvellerita for doing this incredible work of art while I caught up on some sleep!"

During Giovanna's time in the I'm A Celebrity castle, Tom was left in charge of their three young sons: Buzz, six, Buddy, four, and two-year-old Max. He shared a number of snapshots and videos of the trio cheering on their mum, including one showing Buzz's adorable reaction to seeing her win the show.

Giovanna was recently reunited with her three boys

The clip shows father and son together on the sofa, watching the TV. As Ant and Dec announced the winner, Buzz, who could be seen wearing a red T-shirt as he cuddled up to his dad, stared intently at the screen as Dec could be heard saying: "The winner of I'm a Celebrity 2020, and the first ever Queen of the Castle…"

It was at that moment that the penny dropped, with Tom putting his arm in the air and saying: "She did it!" and Buzz – who had his hand over his face – adorably exclaimed: "Mummy! Mummy won!"

