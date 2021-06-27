West End's leading ladies share excitement to perform again as theatres start to re-open

As the curtains begin to go up in theatres across the nation once again, HELLO! has gathered together five leading ladies to talk about how excited they are to perform again. Singin' in the Rain's Faye Tozer, Phantom of the Opera's Lucy St Louis and Pretty Woman's Aimie Atkinson joined Tina's Aisha Jawando and the Rocky Horror Show's Haley Flaherty for an exclusive interview and photoshoot.

Aisha, 29, told HELLO!: "I still pinch myself that I get to play such an iconic role. It's a dream to be doing what little Aisha dreamt over 15 years ago. I have performed in front of Tina when I portrayed her sister Alline in this musical. This in itself is a blessing."

Aimie Atkinson, 33, will soon be starring as Vivian in Pretty Woman opposite Danny Mac. "When you are not performing, it's almost like you lose part of yourself," she said. "There's nothing quite like that feeling just before the show starts; you can feel the excitement and anticipation in the air – and we could all use an epic love story after the last year."

Steps star Faye Tozer will be playing Lina Lamont in iconic musical Singin' in the Rain. "I can't wait to feel that buzz and adrenaline. It's been over two years since I've been in a theatrical rehearsal environment. I'm really looking forward to working with Kevin Clifton. I got to know him during my time on Strictly Come Dancing and he's going to be an absolutely brilliant Cosmo."

Haley Flaherty will soon be starring as Janet in Richard O'Brien's iconic Rocky Horror Show. "I am so excited to finally get back on stage, and I can't lie… a little bit nervous too. Singing along to the radio at home is a very different experience from performing live for hundreds. I am really looking forward to working with Ore [Oduba, who plays Brad]. I can confirm that he looks spectacular in fishnets."

Lucy St Louis is making her West End debut as Christine in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera for its 35th anniversary. "Playing Christine has been the dream role I've forever wanted to play. Never give up on your dreams," she said.

"To be a woman of colour leading a show of this magnitude, portraying a woman who is strong, beautiful, graceful and desired is an image I wish my younger self could have seen more of on stage. Curtain up on that first performance will be electrifying. It will be so humbling to feel like we are bringing that love and escapism to our audiences again."

