Will Smith worries fans with new video The actor is on vacation

Will Smith dived right in with a video he shared with fans on Wednesday and to say they were worried would be an understatement.

The Men in Black actor left his social media followers concerned for his safety when he posted a clip of himself at a swimming pool in Dubai.

Will was perched on the edge of the water wearing a wetsuit and at first glance, he appeared to be preparing to take a casual dip in the water.

But he then explained what was going on which caused a mass reaction from his fans.

"So I’m always in Dubai. But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There’s something … weird about it," he said as the camera panned around to show a tunnel under the water.

"Deepest pool on earth. Two hundred feet deep," Will added before uttering the word: "Madness."

While he didn't show himself taking the plunge, it was enough to make his followers shake with fear.

Will was about to experience Deep Dive Dubai

"That's terrifying," wrote one, and another added: "Be safe champ," and a third said: "This has just triggered my anxiety."

Many others commented calling his adventure, "crazy," and several urged him not to do it for fear he'd drown.

Deep Dive Dubai is the city's newest attraction and it only just opened. The pool features a sunken city for divers to explore.

Will shares two children with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and his firstborn with his ex

Will was one of the first people to visit as it's currently operating on invitation only.

The star recently delighted fans when he shared another thrill-seeking experience on Instagram. He was riding a three-wheeled go-kart around the streets of Los Angeles.

Will - who is a father-of-three - will turn 53 this year and shocked his followers when he shared a photo of his twin siblings as they turned 50.

Fans couldn't believe the action hero's age and were blown away to discover his date of birth.

