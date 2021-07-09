Son of boxing legend Chris Eubank dies aged 29 in Dubai

Boxing legend Chris Eubank's son Sebastian has died, it has been confirmed. The 29-year-old, who followed in his father's footsteps and was a professional boxer and personal trainer, was found dead on a beach in Dubai on Friday. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Chris Eubank's family

In a statement issued to The Mirror, Chris has paid an emotional tribute to his third-eldest son. It read: "Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son. My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

It added that he leaves his wife Salma and one-month-old son, Raheem, who was born in June. He is survived by his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr, Joseph, sister Emily and countless other relatives and friends.

Sebastian enjoyed a successful amateur boxing career and turned pro in 2018

Chris' statement continued: "Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies. As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom.

MORE: Celebrities who have sadly passed in 2021

"He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family. As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend."

Sebastian Eubank and his wife Salma

His mother, Karron, who split from Chris in 2005 added: "Our whole family is grieving at the huge loss of our son and brother, Sebastian. Please respect our grief and privacy while we try to comprehend our loss."

His older brother, Chris Eubank Junior, who is also a professional boxer, wrote on Twitter: "Rest easy little brother, I love you and you will be missed always".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.