Inside former boxer Chris Eubank's three marriages He recently tied the knot for the third time

Chris Eubank is set to sit down with Piers Morgan for the latest episode of Piers Morgan's Life Stories, but how much do you know about the former boxing champion? Find out all about his personal life, from his three marriages to his children, here...

Is Chris Eubank married?

Chris Eubank has been married three times. He tied the knot with his first wife, Karron, back in 1990. The pair were married for 15 years before they went their separate ways, amid allegations of cheating on Chris' part.

Discussing their separation on the latest episode of Piers Morgan's Life Stories, Chris recalled his shock when Karron told him she wanted a divorce. "I didn't believe it. When she said she wanted a divorce. I said, 'You can't be serious'. She said, 'Yeah'. I said, 'OK'. But I didn't believe it. And I think it was about a year and a half later we were divorced."

Almost ten years later in 2014, the former boxer tied the knot for the second time with Claire Geary in a Las Vegas ceremony. Claire was both Chris' manager and his son Chris Eubank Jr's manager at the time. The middleweight boxer reportedly acted as best man for the couple's big day.

Chris Eubank and his second wife Claire

At the time, Chris admitted that the wedding happened on the spur of the moment during their holiday as the couple wanted to wed before Claire returned to her home in Dubai. However, sadly it wasn't meant to be and the two split after three years.

Chris revealed during his appearance on Life Stories that he is now happily married to a new wife, whose identity remains unknown. The 54-year-old told Piers that his new spouse prefers to keep her life out of the spotlight but did offer up some details about their relationship. He told Piers that the pair met at the Dorchester Hotel and now live in Louisiana together, which is where his new bride is originally from.

Does Chris Eubank have children?

While married to his first wife, Chris fathered four children, sons Chris Jr, 31, Sebastian, 29, and Joseph, 24, and daughter Emily, 26.

Chris and his eldest son, also named Chris

He also shares 32-year-old Nathanael with ex-girlfriend Cynthia Wilson. While the boxing champion initially stayed out of his son's life, in 2017 the two reconciled. Like his three half brothers, Nathanael has followed in his father's footsteps and pursued a career in the ring.

