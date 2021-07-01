John Travolta shares sweet family video as first anniversary of Kelly Preston's death approaches He lost his beloved wife to breast cancer on 12 July 2020

John Travolta has had a difficult year, raising his two children in the wake of the tragic passing of his wife, Kelly Preston, and on Thursday he gave fans a happy update with an adorable video.

The star looked light-hearted and jovial in a clip he posted on Instagram alongside his son, Benjamin, 10.

READ: John Travolta shares very exciting news and his daughter approves

The father-son duo were beaming from ear-to-ear as they celebrated a mutual love of ice hockey. "Stanley Cup playoffs," John captioned the video. "Let's Go Bolts!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Travolta and son look so happy in heartwarming video almost one year after Kelly Preston's death

The actor panned his camera around the room which was filled with disco lights and plenty of excitement.

Fans were thrilled to see both John and his little boy looking so happy nearly 12 months after Kelly's heartbreaking passing.

MORE: John Travolta's $5million family home is only accessible via boat

MORE: John Travolta's daughter Ella pays heartbreaking tribute to Kelly Preston on first Mother's Day since death

They commented: "So cute, but go habs go," and another added: "Happy times," while a third said: "Congratulations Ben, you have the best dad in the world."

Kelly and the family kept her illness a secret from the public John,

His social media followers aren't the only ones who think John is doing a fantastic job of parenting after Kelly lost her private battle with cancer.

He recently celebrated his first Father's Day since her death and daughter Ella was ready with the sweetest message for her dad.

MORE: John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston dies aged 57

MORE: John Travolta admits he is a protective father: 'I never want my children to leave the house'

Kelly was survived by John and two of their three children

She wrote: "Daddy, You make parenting look so easy, though it not always is. You make everyday better than the one before it. You bring joy to us when we are down. You are our best friend and we love you to the moon and back around.

MORE: John Travolta fights back tears as he tells of fruitless battle to save his son's life

"I hope to be even half as good of a parent as you someday. Happy Father's Day to this incredible man and to all of the amazing Dads out there."

John and Kelly's other son Jett died at the age of 16

Kelly was only 57 when she lost her battle with the disease and John said in a statement at the time: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

The couple also shared son, Jett, who died at the age of 16 in 2009.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.