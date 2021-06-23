Christina Hendricks pays heartfelt tribute after sad loss The Mad Men star was in mourning

Christina Hendricks shared an emotional post on Tuesday when she paid her respects after an incredibly sad loss.

The Good Girls actress sparked a huge response from her fans after posting a heartfelt tribute to a very talented man.

Christina was talking about Mark Peel, the celebrated chef who died at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer.

WATCH: Stars gone too soon

The culinary genius was the founder of top LA restaurants, Campaniile and La Brea Bakery, and was one of the cities most influential chefs.

Alongside a photo of Mark at work and also a snapshot of his beautiful restaurant, she wrote: "The flavors, atmosphere, and the sense of comfort and excitement knowing you were about to experience something special that Mark Peel created while being head Chef at Campanile, are my memories of Los Angeles.

"The good memories. The best memories. R.I.P. #markpeel. You were a great one. #campanile #spago."

Christina said her best memories were from her time at Mark's restaurants

Fans reacted with their own tributes and wrote: "So incredibly sad. A great loss of a funny, talented and generous person," while another added: "He was an artist. I’m grateful I was able to experience his creations. May he rest in peace."

Mark’s family released a short statement regarding his death which read: "He was a husband, partner, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle with so much joy and aplomb. We will miss him and his cooking with all our hearts (and stomachs)."

Mark Peel passed away at the age of 66

Mark - who was also renowned for his work in Spago - made numerous appearances on cooking shows including, Top Chef Masters, Hell’s Kitchen, Knife Fight and Kitchen Nightmares too.

It was reported that he was only diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer nine days before he passed away.

He lost his short battle with the disease on 19 June in Los Angeles. He is survived by three children with his ex-wife, Nancy Silverton, and two further children with his wife, Daphne Brogdon, who survives him.

