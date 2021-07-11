Kate Hudson has fans gushing over her latest family photo Her kids are the highlight of her social media

Kate Hudson has been enjoying an absolutely magical time in Greece with her family, and has constantly delighted anyone with an Instagram account with snippets of their life there.

Amid the intense workout videos and the sizzling bikini shots, though, the actress manages time to show her love for her adorable family as well.

Kate shared a picture on her Instagram of her two sons, all smiles, enjoying the wonderful weather, with Ryder cradling his younger brother, Bing, in his arms.

"My guys," she captioned the adorable picture, surrounded by star emojis. The only one missing is her daughter, Rani.

Fans found the picture incredibly heartwarming, gushing on about the brotherly love between the two boys. "Handsome boys," one fan wrote, like several others, with another saying, "Brotherly love is the best!! You’ve done a great job Kate!"

The Almost Famous actress recently also celebrated another family-related milestone on her Instagram, Bing's 11th birthday, with a sweet throwback picture.

She shared an old photo of Ryder holding his baby brother with Kate as she wrote a tender message for him in the caption, saying "Bing is growing into a truly incredible young man. Last year I wrote a lot about his character all of which still holds true as he matures.

"He’s warm, loving, sensitive, dedicated, curious. The list goes on. Since his last birthday he’s taken a strong liking to playing the stock market…yes, you heard me correct. He saves any money he receives, buys stocks and checks his stocks daily and has asked for stocks for his birthday.

"More than anything he takes on life and experiences like a champ. Pushes through his fears so he can get the most out of everything. My middle boy I love him so. I hope you join me in sending big birthday love to Bingo!!! Happy Birthday Bing!!!"

