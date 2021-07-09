Kate Hudson makes shocking confession about son Bing – fans react The family will celebrate the special day in Greece

Kate Hudson has marked her son Bing's eleventh birthday with the sweetest throwback – and made a shocking confession that left fans in awe.

As the actress shared a picture of her and her eldest son Ryder, who was seven years old in the picture, cradling a newborn Bing, the star confessed her middle child's latest hobby.

"Enter double digits. 10 years gone, and here we are entering the first day of his 11th! Can you believe it's been a full decade because I can't!!!" she began the caption.

"Bing is growing into a truly incredible young man. Last year I wrote a lot about his character all of which still holds true as he matures. He's warm, loving, sensitive, dedicated, curious. The list goes on.

Kate shared a lovely throwback photo of her with her two sons

"Since his last birthday he's taken a strong liking to playing the stock market…yes, you heard me correct. He saves any money he receives, buys stocks and checks his stocks daily and has asked for stocks for his birthday," she shockingly admitted.

"Of all the things I dreamed of for my children, playing the stock market at 10 was not one I thought of but I'm into it. At this point he'll be handling my portfolio by 12!

"More than anything he takes on life and experiences like a champ. Pushes through his fears so he can get the most out of everything. My middle boy I love him so. I hope you join me in sending big birthday love to Bingo!!! Happy Birthday Bing!!!" the proud mother-of-three ended the post.

Kate and her family are currently in Greece

"Happy happy birthday, you're a smart cookie," wrote a follower, whilst a second added: "GO BING! Happy Birthday!"

"Happy birthday Bingo! Smart and handsome he has a bright future," added a third.

The family will mark the occasion on the island of Skiathos, Greece, where Kate has been staying for the past month alongside her three children.