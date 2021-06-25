Kate Hudson celebrates the arrival of someone special with heartfelt post The star has three children

Kate Hudson was over the moon to reveal some sweet family news with her fans during her sun-drenched vacation.

The mum-of-three took to Instagram with a snapshot and her caption said it all. In the photo, Kate was relaxing with her oldest son, Ryder, 17, who has been absent from the Greek family holiday... until now.

She wrote: "Look who just got here," along with the hashtag, "familycomplete" and Ryder’s Instagram name too.

WATCH: Kate Hudson's son and youngest daughter have epic dance off

One fan wrote: "Now all your babies are with you!!! Handsome young man have fun," while another added: "Nothing better. All together."

Others were confused, however, as they didn't recognise her teenage son. "Who's that?" asked a social media follower, as a second exclaimed: "Whoaaaaa! Not a lil kid anymore."

The day before, Kate posted an adorable photo with her two other children, Rani, two, and Bingham, nine. She was sweetly cuddling them as they smiled for the camera, only Ryder wasn’t there.

Kate was delighted her son Ryder was able to finally join them on vacation

Kate acknowledged the missing link and called out to him in the caption, writing, "Waiting on big bro We miss you @mr.ryderrobinson #hurryupandgethere."

The actress didn’t reveal why Ryder’s arrival was delayed, but it looks like he's turned up in plenty of time to still enjoy all their vacation antics.

She's shared several photos from her holiday with her kids, her partner, Danny Fujikawa and her mum, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell too.

Kate's vacation looks dreamy

They look to be having the most incredible time away from Los Angeles with boat rides, cliff jumping and beach trips on the agenda.

Kate’s brother, Oliver Hudson, and his wife and children are also believed to be with the group who are firm favourites of the Greek island where they have been vacationing for years.

The famous family are very close and enjoy spending as much time together as possible even when back in California.

