Kate Hudson shows off her stunning beach body in swimsuit snapshot

Kate Hudson is clearly on some form of no-aging serum, especially when you take into account her recent snaps and social media posts.

However, her latest Instagram post is probably the ultimate form of proof you could ask for, as she shows off just how easy it is to defy aging.

The actress posted a picture of herself lounging by her pool, surrounded by the garden foliage, wearing nothing but a swimsuit.

She looked absolutely stunning in her pastel blue one-shoulder two-piece, playing with her hair and simply posing in a moment of bliss with a body that would make anyone jealous.

The Music actress promoted her nutritional powder line with a breathtaking snap

The shot was meant to display the benefits of the new releases from her nutritional powder brand, In Bloom. She captioned it with, "Sometimes I feel that our minds love the change that summer brings, but our bodies... not always so much.

"I always remember, “inside out inside out inside out!!!” And it’s all about gut and keeping your microbiome balanced. We got your back with @tobeinbloom, of course."

Kate's fans were left speechless, rendered to simply flame and heart-eye emojis to flood the comments section with, including Janelle Monae, who included one of both. Some other fans also noticed, commenting, "blue my mind," and "Beauty Beauty Beauty only Beauty."

The actress takes delight in keeping fans updated on her fitness journey

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star has worked hard to obtain the body that she has, especially after having given birth to three kids. It's why nutrition and fitness have been such important parts of her social media.

She has frequently shared snippets of her workouts with her fans and spoken about how hard it has been to bounce back from her third pregnancy, inspiring others to get on the fitness kick themselves.

