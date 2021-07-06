Kate Hudson's unexpected workout video has fans asking questions

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kate Hudson has made it no secret she swears by pilates for her toned figure, and her hard work has paid off. But that’s not all she does to keep her ripped physique in tip-top shape.

The Music star showed off a tough new workout move on Tuesday that made fans do a double-take - and ask how they could do it too.

In a clip Kate shared on Instagram, she could be seen swinging a hydro bag around her head as she took on a tough outdoor workout with her fitness trainer Brian Nguyen, wearing a shorts workout onesie.

Kate took on the tough workout like a champ in a shorts onesie

The fitness guru could be heard cheering her on in the background as Kate swung the heavy bag around her head to a hip-hop song. Her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, also joined her for the workout and could be seen thrusting his hips as he exercised on a medicine ball.

"This gives 'staying centered' a whole new meaning for me. First time taking this for a ride, definitely not the last," Kate captioned the post.

The mom-of-three’s celebrity friends and fans quickly replied in the comments, with Tracee Ellis Ross writing, "yes yes yes." Famed fashion designer Brian Atwood added: "Killing it. Xxx".

The mom of three showed off her incredible physique by the pool

Fans, meanwhile, were inspired by Kate’s workout and wanted to know what she was swinging and where they could get one too. "What is this contraption? I need one!” one added. “What is that and where can you get it?", another asked.

Fitness aficionados in the know said it looked like a Joy Plus Aqua Bag or Onnit’s Hydrocore Bag. The bags help with balance, muscle strength, and provide a full-body workout.

Joy Plus sandbag alternative, $56.98, Amazon

Further proving that her dedication to her workouts has been worth the sweat, the 42-year-old Mother’s Day actress struck a pose poolside post-workout in a one-shoulder bikini in a photo she posted on Instagram - and she looked incredible!

