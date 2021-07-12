Ginger Zee stuns in beachfront shot as she continues crusade against trolls The GMA host continues to fearlessly report on the weather

Ginger Zee is fighting the storm in more ways than one, braving the elements on land while braving the trolls on social media.

Good Morning America's chief meteorologist was attacked by trolls over the past few days on social media who called her a "weather girl who looks good in a skirt" and tried to state that she wasn't a scientist or capable of doing her job.

However, the journalist continued to shut them down with her precise answers. One person responded to her on Twitter saying that she wasn't a scientist until she got a PhD.

She capably responded, saying, "Definition of a scientist: a person who is studying or has expert knowledge of one or more of the natural or physical sciences.

"I don’t see Phd. I would love to go get a PhD. I do think I am an expert in meteorology through two decades of forecasting, chasing storms & warning."

She wrote about why she responded to critics and how it helped

She even referenced her ongoing war against her naysayers on her Instagram, where she posted a story explaining her thoughts about why she continues to respond to them.

"It really does help educate because there are so many others who don't know that female mets are truly scientists," she wrote.

Ginger posted a picture of herself in front of the water mid-speech as she delivered her forecast for the morning show. "I’ve applied my powder 47 times already this morning with this heavy air but what that means to you: more rain on the way!" she wrote in the caption. Her fans continued to shower their love for her in the comments.

Ginger's beachfront shot is more proof of how she doesn't let the criticism affect her work

The journalist has gained quite an ardent following over the years not only for her work, but also for her general candor on social media and ability to use her platform for good.

Her fans even stuck up for her as she was attacked over the past few days and personally sent her messages of reassurance.

