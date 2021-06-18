GMA's Ginger Zee and husband Ben Aaron celebrate emotional family milestone

Good Morning America star Ginger Zee took to Instagram on Saturday to share an emotional family milestone - the graduation of her eldest son from kindergarten.

"Rising kindergartner over here @benaarontv," Ginger captioned the picture of her and husband Ben Aaron with their eldest son Adrian.

The young boy wore a blue shirt and had a big smile on his face, as he posed wearing a cap in front of a board that read "congrats" and was covered in illustrated caps and gowns.

Mom Ginger wore a linen stripe shirt with white shorts and a floppy straw hat, while dad Ben rocked a black tank with jeans.

Ginger and Ben are also parents to son Miles, and in a second picture, Ginger posed with her younger son, who styled a fun shark-print shirt.

"It goes by so quickly. I miss all of this. Congratulations!!" commented one fan as others called the snap "adorable" and added heart emojis.

Ginger shared this sweet snap of her son's graduaton

The TV meteorologist often shares pictures of her young family on social media, and she recently used her two boys to send an important message to her followers.

Earlier this week, Ginger posted a sweet photo cuddling up to Adrian and Miles in which they were all wearing crash helmets.

But the family weren't out for a bike ride, they were showing how to prepare yourself in the event of a natural disaster.

Ginger and her boys provided a checklist for tornado preparation

She wrote: "Helmet! Closed-toe shoes! Interior, underground safe space! Today it's #SafePlaceSelfie day — a reminder to know where you’ll go when tornadoes or damaging winds threaten!

"This will save your life. You should also have a NOAA weather radio, flashlights, water, air horn!"

Her fans thanked the GMA star for her informative post and wrote: "Ohhh I never thought of a helmet and closed-toe shoes," to which Ginger responded: "Yes! So helpful and truly can save you if debris or collapse."

