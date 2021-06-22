Ginger Zee inundated with support following bittersweet announcement The Good Morning America star is married to husband Ben Aaron

Ginger Zee has been hailed for her bravery and honesty ahead of the release of her new book, A Little Closer to Home.

MORE: Ginger Zee stuns with waterside photo during bittersweet journey

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram on Monday to share a preview cover of the upcoming memoir, which will touch on sensitive issues close to the star's heart.

Ginger's inspiring book will include her journey with mental health, depression and healing, and alongside the picture of her book cover, she wrote a heartfelt message.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Ginger Zee shares tour inside spacious family home

"Book cover reveal. On October 12 I'm bringing you inside the trauma and the hard work it takes every day to heal.

"The tools, the humor and the tears – I want to share it all. Link in my bio for pre-order. Comment below if you are ready for a bit more disaster."

MORE: Ginger Zee is delighted as she overcomes personal struggle in uplifting post

MORE: Ginger Zee shares gorgeous beach selfie during family adventure

Fans were quick to send their support to the star, with one writing: "I will absolutely be supporting this," while another wrote: "So proud of you!"

GMA's Ginger Zee shared a heartfelt post with the first look at her upcoming book cover

A third added: "I hope you know what an encouragement you have been sharing your journey and opening honest conversations regarding mental illness! Congrats on your new book and am looking forward to reading it!"

MORE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan delights fans with exciting news: 'Finally'

A Little Closer to Home is Ginger's follow-up to her bestselling book Natural Disaster, where she opened up about her life and her ongoing struggles with crippling depression.

Ginger's new book promises to "broaden the conversation around mental health at a time where we need it more than ever".

Ginger is a popular star on GMA

The mother-of-two has a legion of fans on social media who enjoy following her posts about her family life and travels for work as a meteorologist.

MORE: Robin Roberts jokes about negative living situation - and her co-stars react

MORE: Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking news with fans

In fact, Ginger has been so busy in the past year that she hasn't even been back to the GMA studios – although viewers can't wait for her to return and reunite with her co-stars.

The star recently opened up about when she was likely to return to the ABC studios in a Q&A session on Instagram Stories.

The GMA meteorologist with husband Ben Aaron

A fan had asked her "When are you going to be back in the GMA studio?" Ginger replied alongside an image of herself in the studio with a confused expression on her face.

MORE: Michael Strahan shares devastating news as fans send prayers

She explained in the caption: "This was from my last day in the studio in March 2020 and oddly that expression matches the answer to your question. I have no idea."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.