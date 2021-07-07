Ginger Zee's waterfront video has fans concerned

Good Morning America Meteorologist Ginger Zee is nothing if not committed to doing her job and doing it well, reporting on the latest weather updates with ease.

MORE: Ginger Zee shows off her toned legs as she poses in the sand

However, her latest foray into giving viewers a detailed weather report has her followers feeling a little more shook than usual.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee braves the elements

Ginger is currently in Florida, covering the onset of Tropical Storm Elsa as it hits the Florida shores and continues upward.

The meteorologist posted a clip of hers from the show, standing in the pouring rain in Florida's Madeira Beach, as the waves get choppier and lap up at her while she reports to the camera.

"#Elsa passed us and is still pulling water into the channels and bays! Stay safe and off the roads if you can everyone. Heavy rain Cape Coral to Orlando this morning in the outermost band," she captioned it.

The meteorologist's journey through Florida has been a storm-riddled one

Fans were concerned seeing Ginger brave the elements for what, to her, was probably just another day on the job. "Crazy weather. Be careful," one wrote, with another also saying, "Oh my ginger. You and your crew be safe." A third added, "You absolutely need a raise!!"

The ABC journalist has been sharing her journey through the beaches west of Tampa, covering the progression of Elsa as it makes its way down the coast, even sharing forecasts of how the storm would affect states further up north and more inward.

Ginger still kept things light hearted with her mini food celebrations

She also shared a snippet from a brief reprieve when she took off to get lunch and celebrated her healthy meal with a little dance. When a fan commented, "Who is doing your hair?" she responded with, "me….. and the wind and storm."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.