Joanne Clifton looks so in love with boyfriend AJ Jenks after adorable night The couple announced their relationship in April last year

Joanne Clifton has been dating boyfriend AJ Jenks for over a year and earlier this week, the couple attended a wedding, and they looked so in love.

MORE: Joanne Clifton reveals amazing teeth makeover

In the snap, which was shared on both their Instagram feeds, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional, placed her hand on her boyfriend's chest as they stood near the wedding band.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joanne Clifton shocks with new hair colour

Joanne looked so elegant in a floral dress and a pair of red heels, while AJ looked incredibly dapper in a tweed suit, complete with a flat cap.

"Had such a lovely time last night at @abitc and @joshhaberfield 's beautiful wedding," she wrote, before making a joke about AJ's suit.

"With my Peaky Blinder of a boyfriend @aj_jenksuk," she jested.

AJ gushed over his girlfriend in his caption, as he wrote: "Lovely night last night at the wedding of @joshhaberfield and @abitc! With the English rose @realjoanneclifton!"

Fans loved the sweet snaps and showered the comments section with plenty of emojis, mostly consisting of heart and heart eyed face ones.



The pair looked so in love

"You both look amazing," wrote one, while another added: "Cute pic of you both," and a third posted: "You both look very nice."

MORE: Joanne Clifton amazes fans with incredible hair transformation

MORE: Joanne Clifton shocks fans after unexpected hair transformation

The former Strictly pro was also lavished with praise over her "beautiful" floral dress.

Joanne and AJ went public with their romance in April last year, and the 37-year-old has been full of praise for her new beau.

The star once took to her Instagram Stories to praise their virtual dates as she enthused: "He takes me on FaceTime date night every week now... until this is over... I’m a lucky girl... and he sings to me 'wake me up, when this Lockdown ends' @aj_jenksuk SOPPINESS DONE FOR THIS WEEK!!! #Coronavirus #coronadatenight."

AJ likewise spoke highly of his girlfriend, as he wrote: "Getting dressed up and having a lockdown FaceTime date with this one! @realjoanneclifton yep I know...she's stunning...I don't know how I did it either!"

The couple have been dating for over a year

However, like any couple, the pair have had their share of bad dates, including one where Joanne had some kitchen issues with boiling pasta.

Thankfully this didn't put a dampener on their evening, as she raved about another incredible night.

"1940's Date Night with my @aj_jenksuk... yes he looked pretty damn good in his tux. 30 minutes earlier we had a big discussion about the bloomin last episode of Game Of Thrones… yet he serenaded me again, I tried to serenade him with my uke… not as good... turns out I'm not even capable of boiling water for my pasta. Can't wait for this to be over so we can actually go on these dates hand in hand. #coronadatenight #coronavirus," she captioned the post.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.