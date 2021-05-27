Kaley Cuoco's appearance causes a stir in natural selfie during break The Flight Attendant star has a legion of fans on social media

Kaley Cuoco enjoyed a well-deserved break from work this week, as she treated herself to a wellness day on Wednesday.

The Flight Attendant star took to Instagram to share a natural selfie of herself looking happy and relaxed as she posed alongside her beloved pet dog.

In the picture, the 8 Simple Rules actress was sitting on the sofa, which had an Olly supplement pack balancing on the arm.

VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco shares glimpse inside her incredible home gym

Kaley explained in the caption that the supplements had been helping to promote her mood, and that she was feeling "totally balanced" as a result of taking them.

She wrote: "Taking a break (with @adventurers_with_dumps of course) from my crazy schedule to share a #WellnessWednesday tip! "With all the stressors in life, sometimes I let my moods get the best of me... I know, super shocking right?! Lol.

"I've been loving OLLY's Miss Mellow supplements to help promote an even mood - I promise they work!! Thanks to Miss Mellow, I'm feeling totally balanced . @ollywellness #HappyInsideOut."

Kaley Cuoco looked incredible during a relaxing break from work

Fans were quick to comment on just how great Kaley looked in the photo, with one writing: "Looking great Kaley," while another wrote: "That's a great picture." A third added: "Wow, you look so not stressed and balanced, looking pretty there."

It's been a busy time for Kaley – who can not only act, but is a talented equestrian too - who celebrated a new achievement over the weekend with her beloved horse Volcan.

The Flight Attendant star with her husband Karl

The star explained to her followers that she had achieved a "double clean in our first ever 1.45 highs," and was inundated with congratulatory messages.

Kaley has been riding horses since she was 15 years old, and even competes in show riding.

Her husband, Karl Cook, is also an accomplished equestrian.

Kaley at her home in LA

Kaley's acting career is also on a high right now, following the recent success of The Flight Attendant.

The comedy-drama series follows Cassie, an alcoholic flight attendant, who finds herself waking up in bed next to a murdered man.

The series was well-received by critics and was nominated for 11 awards, including at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Kaley herself was also nominated for five awards, including Best Actress at the Golden Globes.

