Rebel Wilson embraces her natural beauty in incredible filter-free selfie The actress has almost reached her weight loss goal for 2020

Rebel Wilson clearly doesn't need a glam squad - or filters - to make her look beautiful!

The 40-year-old star left fans almost lost for words when she shared a flawless photo of herself on Instagram on Wednesday and she's never looked so fresh-faced.

Posing at a luxury retreat in the Austrian Alps, Rebel braved a close-up selfie and everything from her hair, to her skin was perfection.

"Miss you," the Pitch Perfect actress captioned the social media photos before she was bombarded with positive comments.

"You look amazing," wrote one, while a second said: "I just think you are fabulous," and a third called her: "Beautiful, inside and out."

Rebel wore her blonde hair down in the photos and sported a lick of mascara and eyeliner too.

It appears her break at the Viva Mayr wellness resort has done nothing but good for Rebel who has enjoyed hikes, cryo-freezing, steam rooms, swimming and deliciously healthy meals during her stay.

Rebel looked glowing

The star admitted to fans it’s the perfect way to complete her ‘Year of Health’ which has seen her overhaul her health and lose more than 40lbs.

She told People magazine: "I went back because 2021 is going to be an insanely busy year with project after project, so I wanted to come back to Viva Mayr."

She's been enjoying the Viva Mayr retreat

Rebel also revealed she has high hopes of losing another four pounds while she is at the scenic spa and also "boost my immune system" before the hectic new year begins.

Not that 2020 hasn’t been a big year for Rebel too. Despite the coronavirus pandemic she has managed to find love with boyfriend, Jacob Busch, land her first role in a non-comedic movie, and kickstart her career as a children’s book author.

We can't wait to see what 2021 brings!

