Rebel Wilson showcases killer physique in super snug minidress

Rebel Wilson wrapped up her latest movie in the most phenomenal way with an outfit which put her body transformation well and truly on display.

The fun-loving actress had some flirty cheerleading moves which she pulled off as she concluded filming of her new movie, Senior Year.

MORE: Rebel Wilson is flawless in filter-free selfie

Rebel took to Instagram with a dance routine alongside her castmates and her shiny, sleek, figure-hugging minidress was nothing short of showstopping.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson enjoys thrill-seeking date at the fair

The Australian star had no problem bumping and grinding to the music and wrote a heartfelt message in the caption to her fellow actors on the high school movie.

Rebel wrote: "Happy last day @brandonscottjones - ever since I met you on ISN’T IT ROMANTIC I knew you were amazing - an amazing actor and improviser, an amazing writer and an all-round amazing guy!

MORE: Rebel Wilson turns up the heat in a leather mini-skirt

SEE: Rebel Wilson looks like a Bond girl in sleek black swimsuit

"Love ya! And big it up to @jeremyraytaylor @iamavantika @joshuarobertcolley and my Bulldogettes for crushing our routine today #SeniorYear."

Rebel wrapped up filming on Senior Year in the best way

Rebel has been having a blast shooting and producing the movie and she's blown fans away with many of her looks from the film.

She's rocked a bubblegum pink, 80s bodysuit, several cheerleading outfits and an off-the-shoulder prom dress which was certainly head-turning.

MORE: Rebel Wilson wears cropped top and low-slung jeans in unexpected photo

One look she wasn't happy about, however, was when she discovered the epic tan lines on her thighs from too many dance scenes on the football field out in the sunshine.

There seems to be too many great looks to choose from!

Rebel posted a photo on Instagram recently in which she'd whipped off her skirt to reveal a pair of green hotpants and some serious tan lines.

"Real happy about my tan line," she wrote sarcastically as she posed in front of the mirror with a sour-looking expression.

By the looks of things, it hasn't dampened her time on the movie and fans can eagerly await seeing it on the big screen now.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.