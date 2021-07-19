Mick Jagger, 77, appears in very rare photo with his four-year-old son The Rolling Stones star is a father to eight children

Mick Jagger is a very proud father of eight children – and he has now appeared in a very rare snapshot with his youngest, four-year-old son Deveraux. The Rolling Stones frontman shares the little boy with partner Melanie Hamrick and she shared a family photo of the trio as she marked her birthday on Sunday.

The picture shows Mick, former ballerina Melanie and Deveraux stood together on a cobbled walkway by the sea. Melanie can be seen leaning in to kiss the iconic singer on the cheek with the proud parents each stood with a hand on their son's shoulders.

She wrote: "Feeling all the love today [love heart]. Thank you everyone for the wonderful messages."

Melanie, 34, and Mick welcomed Deveraux – her first child – at the end of 2016, with a spokesperson for the couple telling HELLO! at the time: "Melanie Hamrick & Mick Jagger's son was born today in New York and they are both delighted. Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time."

Melanie shared a sweet family photo in celebration of her birthday

The couple first met in 2014, following the tragic death of his long-term partner, fashion designer L'Wren Scott. L’Wren tragically took her own life in March 2014 at the age of 49. She had been in a relationship with Mick since 2001.

Mick is also the father to Karis Jagger, his daughter with Marsha Hunt, and Jade Jagger, his daughter with ex-wife Bianca. Mick and his ex-girlfriend Jerry Hall have four children together: Lizzie, James, Georgia May and Gabriel. The rocker also has a son Lucas from a brief liaison with Luciana Gimenez Morad.

The former ballerina welcomed her son in 2016

Mick has said in the past: "I think I'm a pretty good father. I have a nice affinity with children, not just my own. Kids keep you young and they keep you laughing."

