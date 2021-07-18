Goldie Hawn shows public support for famous family in heartfelt message The First Wives Club star is mom to Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell

Goldie Hawn is a doting mother to three children who have all chosen to follow in her footsteps in the public eye.

MORE: Goldie Hawn look sensational in black swimsuit during Greek getaway

However, despite being an award-winning actress, Goldie is relatively private and rarely posts on social media.

Over the weekend though, the First Wives Club actress couldn't resist showing her public support for her oldest son Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn, following their latest work endeavor.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances around in the sea during Greek vacation

Oliver - who runs popular podcast Sibling Revelry with his sister Kate Hudson – was a guest on it alongside his wife, and admitted on Instagram that he was nervous about the reaction.

READ: Goldie Hawn's grandchildren steal the show in adorable family vacation photo

MORE: Goldie Hawn has the best reaction to granddaughter Rani's adorable ABC recital

Alongside a photo of the pair in their bed, the dad-of-three wrote: "My wife chose this pic. She looks hot and I look crazy… which is about right. Check out our 2 parter on @siblingrevelry where we get pretty open about our relationship. I'm scared.. be nice to me I'm sensitive."





Goldie Hawn showed her support for son Oliver Hudson and daughter-in-law Erinn

Goldie was one of the first to comment on her son's post, writing: "How I love this!! Such much to share."

RELATED: Goldie Hawn sunbathes in candid holiday photo with daughter Kate Hudson

MORE: Kate Hudson divides fans with new holiday photo with daughter Rani

Fans were also full of support for Oliver's honesty, with one writing: "I think you've both very brave. Love to hear that you've been through really hard stuff and have come out of it better," while another wrote: "Thanks for sharing your truths and being vulnerable. You both are beautiful humans!"

The Hollywood star is incredibly close to oldest child Oliver Hudson

A third added: "Appreciate you both on the podcast. Deep and real! True dedication to each other and the work it takes to make it work."

MORE: Kate Hudson's daughter is her mini-me in adorable new photo

MORE: Goldie Hawn shares new heartbreak with her fans

Oliver and Erinn have been married since 2006, and have three children: Wilder, Bohdi and Rio.

The pair get on incredibly well with Goldie and her partner Kurt Russell, who Oliver and Kate consider as their father figure, sweetly referring to him as Pa.

Goldie and Kurt with their family at their Golden Globes party

Goldie and Kurt are also parents to son Wyatt Russell, who is married to actress Meredith Hagner. The celebrity couple became first-time parents in December following the arrival of their son Buddy.

MORE: Kate Hudson matches Goldie Hawn in striped bikini during family vacation

READ: Goldie Hawn's family's baby joy as star becomes grandmother again

Kate, meanwhile, is mother to sons Ryder and Bingham, and daughter Rani.

Oliver recently opened up about his happy family life during an interview with HELLO!, where he revealed that while he was done having any more children, he wouldn't be surprised if Kate had another baby in the future.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.