Gareth Gates shares incredibly rare photo of daughter Missy – and she is so grown up! Missy is the singer's only child

Where has the time gone?! Gareth Gates has taken to Instagram to share a very rare photo of his daughter Missy, and the 12-year-old has grown up so much.

The sweet snapshot shows father and daughter stood outside in front of a panelled fence with Gareth tenderly planting a kiss on Missy's head. She can be seen smiling directly at the camera, dressed in a black jumpsuit.

"My ENTIRE world," Gareth, 37, wrote. "It's not often I post pictures of my little girl – she's growing up so fast! Daddy loves you."

Of course, fans were delighted to see Missy with one telling Gareth: "She's very beautiful!" "She's absolutely stunning," echoed another.

Gareth shares his daughter with his ex-wife Suzanne Mole. The couple met in 2002 and went on to tie the knot in July 2008 before welcoming Missy in April 2009. Sadly, in 2012, they confirmed the end of their marriage.

The Pop Idol star went on to find love with Coronation Street actress Faye Brookes. The former couple dated on and off for seven years, with Gareth popping the question to Faye in New York over New Year's in 2019. However, later that same year they ended their romance.

The pair had started planning their 2020 wedding and had even enlisted best friend Kelly – sister of Holly Willoughby – to officiate the ceremony. Kelly worked as Gareth's manager for a number of years at the start of his career.

"Kelly is our best friend and Gareth's godfather to her kids. She feels like another sister or mother to him, and she took me under her wing as soon as we met.

"She was there at our engagement party and Gareth and I – we'd had a glass of champagne – said: 'Let's ask her.' And we did, and she was thrilled!" Faye told The Sun's Fabulous magazine.

