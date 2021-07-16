Julia Roberts' daughter stuns with very rare appearance alongside dad Danny Moder in Cannes Who does she look like?

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Julia Roberts and Danny's Moder's 16-year-old daughter, Hazel.

The teenager made her red carpet debut with her dad in Cannes recently and fans were no doubt blown away by her appearance.

MORE: Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's unique living situation with children revealed

Hazel rocked a long, button-up lace dress with black, chunky shoes and wore a smile which she has clearly inherited from her famous mum.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity mother-daughter lookalikes

She beamed as she walked alongside her cinematographer father, who looked every inch the proud parent.

The duo were attending the premiere of Flag Day which Danny served as Director of Photography on.

Hazel's appearance would have delighted Julia and Danny's fans as they are notoriously private when it comes to their personal life.

SEE: Julia Roberts worries fans with rare video of her son

MORE: Julia Roberts mourns sad loss in heartbreaking post

Julia and Danny's daughter attended Cannes with her father

The couple share Hazel, her twin brother, Phinneaus, and their youngest, Henry, 14. It's not often that they share photos of their offspring but there are times when Danny just can't help himself.

MORE: Julia Roberts' son is so grown up in rare never-before-seen video

Henry was the focus of one of his Instagram posts recently for a very special reason.

Hazel has her mother's smile

The teen was celebrating his birthday and the proud father wanted to wish him happy birthday and show off his amazing skateboarding skills at the same time.

He posted a slow-motion video of Henry pulling off an impressive stunt and wrote: "Turning 14…. turning in the air…summers turn. Ya Henry."

SEE: Julia Roberts post unbelievable throwback photo for heartfelt reason

READ: Who is Julia Roberts' husband Danny Moder?

His fans were amazed at just how similar the father-son duo are and commented: "Spitting image, chip off the ol block," and, "mini me! Happy birthday".

Julia and Danny share three children

Last year, Hazel snuck in an appearance on Danny's Instagram too - but in a rather less flattering light than her appearance in Cannes.

The father-of-three posted a selfie his daughter took in which she was pulling a "gnarly" face and wore a wide-brimmed hat.

Her long blonde locks poked out from beneath it and he captioned it: " The Day Of the Daughter. So lucky this girl is my daughter...and that she takes these awesome selfies on my phone. Staying gnarly."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.