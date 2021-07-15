Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme speaks out – what she's said about relationship with famous mom The Let's Get Loud hitmaker shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme is showing signs of becoming a star in her own right thanks to her incredible singing voice, and writing talents.

J-Lo's teenage daughter has an incredibly close bond with her famous mother, who will no doubt support her if she so chooses to enter a career in the spotlight.

Emme has already given several interviews to high-profile publications following the release of her debut children's book, Lord Help Me, in September 2020.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme praises famous mom in emotional video

What's more, Emme is just as protective of her mother as J-Lo is of her. While talking to Hoda Kotb on Today, she said that she prays for her mom before she goes out on stage.

"I do pray for my mother. I usually pray before she does her show and suff, because she can get hurt in many ways," she said.

The 13-year-old also opened up about her close bond with her mom. She told Entertainment Today: "Well, my mom is just amazing."

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme often prays for her famous mother

"She's such a powerful human being. It's insane. I don't even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways."

When Emme joined Jennifer on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2020, she showed the world just how talented she is at singing.

Showing confidence beyond her years, Emme performed Let's Get Loud alongside her famous mother, and fans were keen to know whether she would be kickstarting a solo singing career in the near future.

Emme released her debut children's book in September

However, Jennifer made it clear that for now, she wants Emme to enjoy her childhood. Talking to Extra TV shortly after her Super Bowl performance, the Jenny from the Block singer explained: "For us, it's not about putting her out in the spotlight, it's about doing things together that bond us.

"I don't put her in everything, she's not going to work professionally – a lot of people are asking me that. It's something that we connect on, is singing."

Emme is incredibly close to J-Lo

For now, Emme and her twin brother Max are enjoying getting to know their mom's new love interest, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer and Ben have been spotted out and about with the twins on several occasions, having reportedly rekindled their relationship shortly after J-Lo separated from Alex Rodriguez in April.

