Kate Hudson’s touching photo with her daughter will melt your heart The Music star and her family are vacationing in Greece

We’re not crying, you’re crying. Kate Hudson made fans swoon when she shared the sweetest photo on Instagram of herself and her daughter as they wrapped up a day on their Greece summer vacation.

In the snap, the Music star can be seen carrying her 2-year-old daughter Rani in her arms as she took a picturesque walk along a road in Greece at sunset, with the sea and a rocky cliff visible in the background.

Kate and her family have been spending the summer in Greece on an epic vacation

As the two made their way, the tyke, who was clad in a floral dress and metallic Birkenstocks, rested her head on Kate’s shoulder and cuddled her.

The Fabletics mogul went casual for the stroll, sporting high-waist shorts, a black tank top, and sneakers, and rocked her blonde hair in a top knot.

“It’s been a long day #mamasgotyou,” Kate captioned the post.

Kate's photos from her Greece adventures will give you major FOMO

The Talk host Amanda Kloots praised the photo in the comments, writing, “Awww and that’s the goods right there.” Julianne Hough was also taken by the snap adding, “Heaven in a hug.”

Fans were quick to react too, with one replying, “So gorgeous!” Another added, “Ahhh. Stunning!”

Kate and her family have been enjoying their summer vacation in Greece for weeks, and the fashionista gave us major FOMO yet again when she shared a photo on Instagram last week that showed her kicking back on a yacht wearing a striped bikini as she sailed the seas with her fiance Danny Fujikawa and her 17-year-old son Ryder Robinson.

Kate's on-theme bikini matched the Greece flag on her yacht

We could only see a partial glimpse of the bikini and Kate’s face in the photo she snapped, but that was enough to notice her flawless complexion. The actress looked radiant!

In the background of the photo, a dreamy view of cliffs and the Aegean Sea could be seen too, as well as a Greece flag that matched Kate’s on-theme swimsuit.

It’s safe to say Kate and her family are enjoying their enviable Grecian getaway to the fullest.

