Kate Hudson wows in a striped bikini on dreamy Greece vacation The Music star swears by pilates for her toned physique

Kate Hudson’s bikini body is unreal - and so is her bikini collection.

The Music star gave us major FOMO yet again as she shared a photo on Instagram that showed her kicking back on a yacht in Greece wearing a striped bikini as she sailed the seas with her fiance Danny Fujikawa and her 17-year-old son Ryder Robinson.

We could only see a partial glimpse of the bikini and Kate’s face in the photo she snapped, but that was enough to notice her flawless complexion. She looked radiant!

Kate's bikini was so on-theme that it matched the Greece flag on her yacht

In the background of the photo, a picturesque view of cliffs and the Aegean Sea could be seen too, as well as a Greece flag that matched Kate’s on-theme bikini.

If you haven’t tried pilates yet, the Fabletics mogul’s toned physique is proof that it’s worth giving it a shot. Ahead of her Greece snap, Kate looked incredible as she showed off a few exercise moves - and revealed one of the ways she tones up her legs and glutes.

In the videos the style star posted on Instagram Wednesday, she can be seen showing off her stellar athleisure style in a black crop top and matching boy shorts as she took on a variety of exercises with black ankle weights on her legs.

The Truth Be Told actress used a chair for balance and put a mat under her knee to cushion it as she performed a series of leg lifts.

Kate's incredible leg-toning pilates workout is worth saving

Although Kate wasn’t doing heavy cardio, there’s no doubt those exercises worked up a sweat. So, the mother of three rocked her hair in a top bun to stay cool and keep her locks in place.

“Happy legs #keepgoing #repeat#repeat#repeat,” she captioned the post and tagged famed celebrity pilates trainer Tracey Anderson. What Kate didn’t tag was her workout look, which we can’t stop swooning over, but we’ll keep an eye out for those details.

Until then, we’ll keep an eye on the fashionista’s Instagram for more style inspo.

