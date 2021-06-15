Kate Hudson wows in glitzy $1,000 sunglasses you need to see to believe 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

There’s no better time than now to step up your sunglasses game for summer, and Kate Hudson proved just that when she sported a pair of shades we never saw coming.

SHOP: Kate Hudson’s matching crop top and leggings are exactly what we want for workouts

The Music star stunned in a glitzy pair of Ulyana Sergeenko sunglasses that had a sci-fi futuristic edge thanks to their oversized oval shape and hand-embroidered floral detailing on the lenses.

Kate Hudson's Ulyana Sergeenko sunglasses are next level

The high-fashion sunglasses, which have 100% UV protection and arrive in a velvet hard case, don’t come cheap. According to the brand’s site, the accessory costs 75,000 Russian rubles, nearly $1,037 USD.

MORE: Kate Hudson’s Mom and Me Fabletics collection is so perfect for moms who love to match their minis

Kate paired the shades with a blue denim top and struck a pose next to her car. Just like us, fans swooned over the shades, with one writing, "Your sunglasses are very cool". Another fan added, "Ooh your sunglasses are amazing," while an additional follower chimed in: "Those sunnies are legendary".

RELATED: Kate Hudson's amazing family glamping adventure will make you want to take a boho-chic trip

For now, it looks like the sunglasses are only available on Ulyana Segeenko, but the brand does ship worldwide if you want to splurge.

Kate and her daughter Rani are off to a summer vacation

Kate also thrilled fans she shared a photo of herself and her daughter Rani, 2, walking along a tarmac after exiting a commercial flight to kick off their summer vacation.

"Been since March 2020 and now it's time to roll little lady. We got this,” she captioned it. In the snap, Kate wore a Certified Lover Boy sweatsuit, a white KN95 face mask, shades, and sneakers, and Rani rocked a coordinating hooded sweatsuit and a Unicorn-topped face shield.

Although Kate didn’t reveal where they were headed, friends chimed in to wish them well on their trip - and it doesn’t look like it will be a quick stay for a few days.

“Have the best flight boo-boo see you after summer,” one follower chimed in. “Guna miss you guys!!! Love you,” stylist Sophie Lopez chimed in.

However long they stay and wherever they go, we have no doubt Kate will take in the vacation in style.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.