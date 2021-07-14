Kate Hudson's incredible leg-toning workout has fans going wild - and you can do it at home The Music star just revealed a major secret to her chiseled figure

If you haven’t tried pilates yet, Kate Hudson’s toned physique is proof that it’s worth giving it a shot. The Music star looked incredible as she showed off a few exercise moves - and revealed one of the ways she tones up her legs and glutes while she was at it.

In the videos Kate posted on Instagram Wednesday, she can be seen showing off her stellar athleisure style in a black crop top and matching boy shorts as she took on a variety of exercises with black ankle weights on her legs.

Kate Hudson swears by the Tracey Anderson Method for pilates classes

The Truth Be Told actress used a chair she placed in front of her for balance, and put a mat under her knee to cushion it as she performed a series of leg lifts.

Although Kate wasn’t doing heavy cardio, there’s no doubt those exercises worked up a sweat. So, the mother of three rocked her hair in a top bun to stay cool and keep her hair in place.

“Happy legs #keepgoing #repeat#repeat#repeat,” she captioned the post and tagged famed celebrity pilates trainer Tracey Anderson. What Kate didn’t tag was her workout look, which we can’t stop swooning over, but we’ll keep an eye out for those details.

Kate tried a new tough workout where she swung a heavy hydro bag over her head

The Fabletics mogul's celebrity friends and fans raced to her comments to cheer on her tough workout, with Octavia Spencer writing: “You better slam on ‘em queen kate. Tell @dragonmasterbri that y’all are inspiring the hell outta me. Bout to drop my 4 covid babies and come to your closet to steal cast-offs.”

Tracee Ellis Ross, who also loves pilates and the Tracey Anderson Method, dropped clapping hands in comments.

“I love that you post your workouts! Thanks for the motivation,” one fan wrote. “Girl you’re on fire! I wish my legs were that strong! I’m working on it. Thank you for being an inspiration!”

The Marshall actress also showed off a tough new workout move last week that made fans do a double-take - and ask where they could get the tool she was using.

Kate shows off her workouts and her athleisure style on Instagram nearly every week

In a clip Kate shared on Instagram, she could be seen swinging a hydro bag around her head as she took on a tough outdoor workout with fitness trainer Brian Nguyen, wearing a shorts workout onesie.

The fitness guru cheered her on in the background as she swung the heavy bag around her head to a hip-hop song. Kate's fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, also joined her for the workout and could be seen thrusting his hips as he exercised on a medicine ball.

"This gives 'staying centered' a whole new meaning for me. First time taking this for a ride, definitely not the last," Kate captioned the post.

Summer fitness inspo. Check.

