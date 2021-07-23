Jessica Biel shares stunning bikini throwback picture leaving fans in awe

Jessica Biel left fans gagging on Friday as she shared an incredible bikini throwback picture.

The mom-of-two shared the picture of a "moody summer", joking that she had been posting too much about her hit Freeform show Cruel Summer.

"I know I’ve been posting a lot about @cruelsummer, but what about moody summer? #TBT," she captioned the post which saw the actress paddleboarding in a retro floral swimsuit.

MORE: Inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's family home at private ski resort

Loading the player...

WATCH: Watch the trailer for psychological teen drama Cruel Summer

Jessica wore high-waisted short bottoms with a strappy bikini top. With her hair slick straight, a heavy smoky eye, and the picture in a black-and-white grain, the look recalled the swinging sixties.

Pal and former 7th Heaven co-star Beverly Mitchell was quick to share heart emojis on the post, while director Rebecca Thomas added: "These island vibes."

MORE: Justin Timberlake shares jaw-dropping beach photo with wife Jessica Biel

MORE: Justin Timberlake apologises after Britney Spears documentary backlash

Jessica is an executive producer on Cruel Summer, a story which is told over three summers in the 1990s.

It follows a girl who goes missing in 1993 and her outcast schoolmate who decides to take over her life.

Jessica shared this stunning throwback

Playing the two teenage girls at the centre of the story are former Disney actress Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia, who has previously starred in Pretty Little Liars and Big Sky.

Both also commented on Jessica's post, with Olivia writing: "Can I borrow the fit?" and Chiara simply commenting: "Beauty."

Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia play Kate and Jeanette respectively

The series began airing in the US on streaming site Freeform back in April, and ever since then Twitter has been filled with praise for the show.

One wrote: "I don't want Cruel Summer to end. This is easily the best teen mystery show we've had in the past 10 years and it's made Tuesday the best weekday."

Another said: "#CruelSummer is insanely addictive! I don't know whose telling the truth, Kate or Jeanette," while a third remarked: "If Cruel Summer sticks the landing it will be the best YA show I've seen in a very very very very veryyyyyyy long time."

Jessica is married to Justin Timberlake and the pair are parents to two sons, SIlas and Phineas.

Read more HELLO! US stories here