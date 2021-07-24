Jennifer Lopez shares steamy kiss with Ben Affleck as she celebrates birthday

Jennifer Lopez has celebrated her 52nd birthday by sharing a steamy kiss with Ben Affleck.

The singer shared a series of pictures on Instagram of herself posing on a yacht, but the final picture on the slideshow was Ben and Jen wrapped in each other's arms and kissing.

"5 2… what it do…" she captioned the post. In a second post, she shared video of herself posing, and it appeared to have been shot by Ben, as he could be heard cheering her on as she made various shapes for the camera.

The Let's Get Loud singer, 51, was seen snuggling up to 48-year-old Ben in a photo booth at Leah Remini's birthday party on Thursday, their first official social media picture.

The two had previously only been pictured together in paparazzi shots, and Jen had refused to discuss Ben during an appearance on the Today show.

In the snap Ben wrapped his arm tightly around her shoulder as Jennifer placed her hand possessively on his chest, while Leah joined them and Ben gave her a close hug.

Jen and Ben - also known as Bennifer - are said to have rekindled their romance shortly after J-Lo separated from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April, and have been inseparable ever since.

The famous exes were previously engaged in 2004.

They first began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli. The two stars also appeared in Jersey Girl together, while the Pearl Harbor actor featured in his then-girlfriend's official music video for Jenny from the Block.

Ben and Jennifer got engaged in November 2002 and were due to walk down the aisle in September the following year when they cancelled the wedding due to excessive media attention.