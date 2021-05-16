The unexpected reason Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split in the noughties The pair got engaged after four months

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, or 'Bennifer' as they're known to fans, have been the talk of the town ever since they were spotted reuniting earlier this month.

The couple go way back, having started dating in 2002 and getting engaged just four months later. They starred in romcom Gigli and Ben even appeared in Jennifer's Jenny from the Block music video as her boyfriend, but by January 2004 they had announced their break-up.

The power couple have both opened up about the reasons for their split, with Jennifer saying the media intrusion and obsession over their relationship contributed to it. But renowned astrologer Debbie Frank has revealed that their break-up was always written in the stars.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! she said: "When they first started dating, Ben had just had his Saturn return, which everyone gets when they're 29 to 30, so when you have that you often want to settle down.

"He was ripe for the picking. He was a couple of years younger than JLo. And because he has that Saturn link which falls onto her Venus, she also wanted a serious relationship. Expansive Jupiter was also moving into Leo, so it made it the most fun relationship ever, that's why it took off like a rocket and they got engaged four months later."

The couple blamed the media intrusion for their split

Debbie added: "But then when they broke up, Ben had Saturn on his Venus and on his ascendant. Saturn's one of those planets, it's a big decider, so you either commit or you separate. It's make or break. Marriage or quits and they quit.

"So I'm not convinced it's about the media headlines, I think it's deeper than that. I think they both wanted more freedom and it was a surprise move for both of them. The planet Uranus, which is the most volatile planet, was also activating both of their Mars planets. That means you suddenly wake up one morning and think, 'I can't do this anymore.' That was what was really going on."

Ben proposed four months after dating

The couple have been making headlines, with many hoping for a reunion. But fans will be disappointed to hear that Debbie predicts a summer of love for the friendly exes, and nothing more.

"I don't think at the moment Ben has those commitment aspects," she said. "I can really see the attraction, how wonderful it must be for them to fall back together, because they understand each other so well, and to feel that that desire is still there. It's really exciting for them but I'm not seeing anything particularly long-term about it."

Debbie added: "I think it really will be a fun summer for them. We've got Mars, the planet of desire, going through Cancer and Leo, across a lot of their planets, so I think they really will stick together for this time and have fun. And also there's an eclipse on this karmic point, the destiny point, on 10 June and I feel that is one of the big deciding factors, so we'll have to wait and see."

