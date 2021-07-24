Jennifer Garner thanks fans in emotional video as Bennifer go instagram official We love her honesty!

Jennifer Garner has thanked fans for joining her on a "meaningful" journey in the last year.

The actress took to Instagram to join yoga and meditation instructor Dr Chelsea Roberts Jackson for a 20-minute long meditation session on Friday evening.

At the end, Jen clearly got emotional as she came out of her meditation and praised everyone for joining them.

"I don't want to mess with anyone's prayerful place, or mediation, but I want to say thank you to anyone who has meditated with us this last year because there is something about doing it together, with [Chelsea's] voice and wisdom, and the life you bring, and all these people at once, there is something so meaningful for me, and so thank you."

"A meditation on physical, emotional and spiritual alignment with @chelsealovesyoga," Jen captioned the post.

The mom-of-three's session came in the hours after her ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took their romance Instagram official.

Jen took part in a meditation session

The Let's Get Loud singer, 51, was seen snuggling up to 48-year-old Ben in a photo booth at Leah Remini's birthday party.

In the snap Ben wrapped his arm tightly around her shoulder as Jennifer placed her hand possessively on his chest, while Leah joined them and Ben gave her a close hug.

Jen and Ben - also known as Bennifer - are said to have rekindled their romance shortly after J-Lo separated from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April, and have been inseparable ever since.

Jen and Ben went Instagram official

The famous exes were previously engaged in 2004.

They first began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli. The two stars also appeared in Jersey Girl together, while the Pearl Harbor actor featured in his then-girlfriend's official music video for Jenny from the Block.

Ben and Jennifer got engaged in November 2002 and were due to walk down the aisle in September the following year when they cancelled the wedding due to excessive media attention.

