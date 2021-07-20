Jennifer Lopez to break silence with first interview since Ben Affleck romance – details J-Lo and Ben are named Bennifer by fans

Jennifer Lopez has been pictured out and about with her rumoured boyfriend Ben Affleck over the past few months.

The celebrity couple are said to have rekindled their romance shortly after J-Lo separated from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April, and have been inseparable ever since.

What's more, on Tuesday, the Jenny from the Block singer is set to appear on Today for an interview, where she will no doubt be questioned about her relationship.

VIDEO: Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting back together for good?

Jennifer has a close relationship with the NBC daytime show and is good friends with host Hoda Kotb.

It was via Today that the star and A-Rod announced their split. Jennifer's daughter Emme also appeared on the daytime show via video link in September to chat about her debut children's book, Lord Help Me.

Most recently, Ben was pictured out in LA with Emme, and his two youngest children, Seraphina and Samuel, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been inseparable for weeks

Jennifer and Ben are thought to be smitten with each other and are even rumoured to be looking at houses together.

The famous exes were previously engaged in 2004. They first began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli.

The two stars also appeared in Jersey Girl together, while the Pearl Harbor actor featured in his then-girlfriend's official music video for Jenny from the Block.

J-Lo and Ben were engaged in 2002 before calling off their wedding plans

Ben and Jennifer got engaged in November 2002 and were due to walk down the aisle in September the following year when they cancelled the wedding due to excessive media attention.

Jennifer's ex A-Rod has been keeping a low profile since their split, although didn't shy away from his opinion when J-Lo and Ben were pictured together for the first time back in May.

At the time, the couple were photographed in Montana, and A-Rod was asked by Page Six how he felt about their recent getaway. "Go Yankees," he simply responded.

Jennifer and Ben have five children between them

Alex famously played for the New York Yankees – a major rival to Ben's beloved baseball team, the Boston Red Sox.

The Oscar winner is so devoted to the Red Sox that he once refused to wear a Yankees hat in a scene for Gone Girl, he later confirmed to the New York Times.

