Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have already become well-known as the "cool" parents and the "fun" parents, the kind that exude large amounts of joy with their kids and frequently share light moments with them.

Their rare family video with their daughter channeled that same energy, but recently also sparked a different kind of conversation in the comments section.

Kristen reposted an earlier video from Dax's Instagram feed, showing the family in the middle of their RV road trip, having the time of their lives as they belt along with their kids.

Dax sat at the driver's wheel while one of their daughters, Delta or Lincoln, sat in the passenger seat with her barbie, as they sang along to Adele's Hello.

Several fans loved the adorable video, with Josh Brolin writing, "This is everything," and January Jones writing, "Aw how sweet" with a heart. However, many noticed a specific detail that ignited a massive debate in the comments section.

The celebrity parenting duo are usually quite private about their daughters

"Ummm seat belt??? Do love the video!" one fan wrote, and another said, "Buckle up, Kids," with a third also writing, "Looks amazing, but please wear a seat belt, the world would be a worse place without you." Fans also discussed the major implications of not following road safety rules.

While Kristen or Dax haven't clarified whether their daughter wore a seatbelt, it's very possible that the belt could have been hidden from view of the camera, or it could've been an older RV with a lap belt instead.

The Bell-Shepard clan, however, have been posting other snippets from their fantastic road trip, including another cute family moment that Kristen shared.

Kristen shared another hilarious moment from their road trip

She posted a picture of Dax eating an ice cream sundae and feeding his daughter, writing in the hilarious caption, "You see many animals on a road trip, but none as rare as catching the infamous #dadbeast in his natural habitat.

"We were lucky enough to catch him at feeding time, and even caught a glimpse of him feeding his young!"

