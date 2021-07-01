It was like a scene from Frozen! Kristen Bell gave fans the cold shoulder with a chilly wellness treatment wearing a skimpy purple bikini.

The fun-loving actress wowed her social media followers with her antics as she took the icy plunge into cryotherapy wearing a purple two-piece - with some unexpected accessories.

MORE: Kristen Bell wows in a swimsuit a la Julia Roberts

Kristen documented her procedure and proved she was a good sport as she donned the swimwear along with mittens, a sweatband, knee-high socks and slippers!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kristen Bell takes an icy cold dip in a purple bikini

"I can do it," she said as she geared up to get very cold. "I look like a clown," she added.

But rather than look as though she was struggling, on exiting the chamber she was dancing with joy.

MORE: Kristen Bell reunites with family for sweet celebration

MORE: Kristen Bell sparks huge reaction with choppy bangs and glasses

Someone behind the camera was heard saying: "Your body looks insane," as Kristen revealed: "I think I'm ready to go intermediate."

Cryotherapy is said to have numerous benefits including pain relief, muscle healing, weight loss, reduced inflammation and reducing anxiety and depression.

Kristen's look was in stark contrast to her apeparance just days before when she was soaking up the sun poolside in a Julia Roberts inspired swimsuit.

MORE: Kristen Bell's husband Dax Shepard shares heartbreaking announcement

SEE: Kristen Bell reveals the secret behind her clear skin

Fans noticed her blue-and-white look resembled the star's appearance in Pretty Woman.

"Isn’t that the same dress from the movie pretty woman?" one fan asked, while another added: "Such 'Pretty Woman' vibes in that suit."

Kristen recently wowed in a sun-soaked snapshot

The mum-of-two appears to be thrilled to be getting back to normality following the COVID-19 pandemic which saw her homeschooling her two children with her husband, Dax Shepard.

She previously opened up about the experience on Yahoo's Reset Your Mindset: Pandemic Parenting live-stream when she said: "Balancing work and parenting and online learning during the pandemic, and especially supporting mental health, it was really hard."

Although she added: "We explained [to the girls] what COVID was and why it exists and we told them everything really early on and we just reminded them that we're luckier than most people and we have to do what we can to help others during this time."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.