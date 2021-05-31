Kristen Bell reunites with family and shares sweet message for special celebration

Kristen Bell has reunited with her mom and dad for the first time in over a year to celebrate her father's birthday.

Kristen revealed that during the family's reunion dinner, her dad joked how he "absolutely did not have to take off his mask" for photographs as it was his birthday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family had not seen each other since early 2020.

"Saw my parents for the first time in over a year," Kristen captioned the post.

"It was my dad's birthday, so we took him out to a nice dinner and he told me that since it was his birthday he absolutely did not have to take his mask off for the pictures I wanted. I get my stubbornness from him."

She added: "Happy birthday, dad. I'm so glad you're mine."

Kristen reunited with her parents

Kristen wore an animal-print dress and short black moto jacket, and in the snap, the 40-year-old and her mom had both pulled down their masks to reveal big smiles on their faces.

In a second picture, Kristen and her dad also took a cute selfie.

Kristen is mom to two daughters with husband Dax Shephard, and she previously opened up on how they worked with their girls to balance education and mental health during the past year.

It was her dad's birthday

Speaking on Yahoo's Reset Your Mindset: Pandemic Parenting live-stream, Kristen said: "Balancing work and parenting and online learning during the pandemic, and especially supporting mental health, it was really hard."

Although she added: "We explained [to the girls] what COVID was and why it exists and we told them everything really early on and we just reminded them that we're luckier than most people and we have to do what we can to help others during this time."

